Thomas E. Hawley 1946-2019
age 72, of Louisville, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Hillcrest Hospital in Cleveland. Born July 19, 1946 in Wheeling, W.Va.; he was the son of the late Alvin and Anna (McKeen) Hawley. Tom was a 1964 graduate of Triadelphia High School in Wheeling, W.V. and went on to graduate from Wheeling Jesuit University in 1978.) He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He moved to Louisville, Ohio over 20 years ago. Tom was a Past Master of Ohio #1 F&AM in Wheeling; Louisville American Legion; as well as Louisville Eagles Club; he attended Paradise United Church of Christ in Louisville.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Elizabeth L. "Betty" (Bott) whom he married on August 12, 1972; a sister Sue (Jacob) Sentlingar; a step-brother and a step-sister; several sisters-in-law; as well as nephews and nieces.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Paradise United Church of Christ, 619 E. Main St., Louisville, OH on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. Military honors and burial will take place at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd., Seville, Ohio 44273 on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to in Tom's memory.
Published in The Repository on July 20, 2019