Thomas E.
Hawley
A Memorial Service will be held at the Paradise United Church of Christ, 619 E. Main St., Louisville, OH on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. Military honors and burial will take place at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd., Seville, Ohio 44273 on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to in Tom's memory.
