Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Paradise United Church of Christ
619 E. Main St.
Louisville, OH
Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
10175 Rawiga Rd.
Seville, OH
Thomas E. Hawley


1946 - 2019
Thomas E. Hawley Obituary
Thomas E.

Hawley

A Memorial Service will be held at the Paradise United Church of Christ, 619 E. Main St., Louisville, OH on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. Military honors and burial will take place at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd., Seville, Ohio 44273 on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to in Tom's memory.

Online condolences may be sent to

www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com.

Stier Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on July 21, 2019
