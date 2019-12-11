The Repository Obituaries
THOMAS E. HIFFNER


1927 - 2019
THOMAS E. HIFFNER Obituary
Thomas E. Hiffner

67, of Massillon, passed away December 2, 2019, after a lengthy illness. He was born in Akron, OH, on February 7, 1952, to the late George and Shirley Hiffner.

He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 46-years, Barbara; his children: Christopher L. Hiffner, Juliet (Kevin) Dallas of Mineral City, Debra (James) Lowder of Brewster, Laura (Douglas) Norch of Wanesburg, and Jennifer (Francis) Daly of Massilon; 12 very special grandchildren, four great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews; brother, Steven Hiffner of Florida; and sister, Kathaleen (Michael) Strader of Perry. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, George R. Hiffner. Thomas retired from Heinz with 30-years of service. He loved his family, fishing, football and enjoyed family gatherings. He loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Indians.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 14th., from 3-6 p.m. at their family residence in Massillon. He will be deeply missed. In leiu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to help with expenses.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 11, 2019
