Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Houk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas E. Houk


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas E. Houk Obituary
Thomas E. Houk 1958-2019

Age 60 of Massillon passed away on March 26, 2019. He was born on October 12, 1958 in Barberton the son of the late James and Marilyn (Farnsworth) Houk. He was a veteran of the Navy. Tom enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandkids.

Tom is survived by his children, T.J. Houk, Melissa Houk (Curtis Chaperlo); grandchildren, Aria and Ezra; brothers, Roger and Gary Houk. He was preceded in death by his brother, Terry Houk and sister, Susan Houk.

A private service will be held by the family at a later date. Condolences to the family may be made at Heitger.com.

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now