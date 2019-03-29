|
Thomas E. Houk 1958-2019
Age 60 of Massillon passed away on March 26, 2019. He was born on October 12, 1958 in Barberton the son of the late James and Marilyn (Farnsworth) Houk. He was a veteran of the Navy. Tom enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandkids.
Tom is survived by his children, T.J. Houk, Melissa Houk (Curtis Chaperlo); grandchildren, Aria and Ezra; brothers, Roger and Gary Houk. He was preceded in death by his brother, Terry Houk and sister, Susan Houk.
A private service will be held by the family at a later date. Condolences to the family may be made at Heitger.com.
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Mar. 29, 2019