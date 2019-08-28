|
|
Thomas E. Hug
of Massillon passed away peacefully at the age of 85, on Monday, August 26, 2019. He was born December 1, 1933 in Canton, Ohio as was the son of Ralph and Beatrice (Skinner) Hug. He was a graduate of McKinley High School and a retired foreman from Canton Drop Forge. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ronald and Ralph Jr.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Pamela with whom he recently celebrated 50 years of marriage; son, Thomas Jr. (Jeannine) of Massillon and daughters, Deborah (Clark) of Carrollton and Linda (Richard) of Canton; five grandchildren, Christina (Trent) Feiler, Steven (Holly) Hug, Kyle (Holly) Hug, Andrew Cice and Nathan Cice; six great grandchildren; brother, James (Wendy) and sister Sandra Self and many nieces and nephews. His family remembers Tom's love of the outdoors. He enjoyed cruising, woodworking, fishing, hunting and yard work.
The family will receive friends on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44710 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. with Deacon Dave Conversino officiating Private entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Tom's memory can be made to the St. Joan of Arc Food Cupboard. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 28, 2019