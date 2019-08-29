|
Thomas E. Hug
The family will receive friends on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44710 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. with Deacon Dave Conversino officiating Private entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations in Tom's memory can be made to the St. Joan of Arc Food Cupboard. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 29, 2019