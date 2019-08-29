Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
THOMAS E. HUG


1933 - 2019
THOMAS E. HUG Obituary
Thomas E. Hug

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44710 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. with Deacon Dave Conversino officiating Private entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations in Tom's memory can be made to the St. Joan of Arc Food Cupboard. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Published in The Repository on Aug. 29, 2019
