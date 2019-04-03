Home

Services
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Basilica of Saint John the Baptist
THOMAS E. WHITEHOUSE


1931 - 2019 Obituary
THOMAS E. WHITEHOUSE Obituary
Thomas E. Whitehouse

age 87, beloved father and grandfather, passed away Monday. He was a life resident of the Canton area; 1949 graduate of Lehman High School and retired from the City of Canton. Tom was a member of the Basilica of Saint John the Baptist and the Lehman High School Alumni Association. He was an avid sports fan especially watching his children and grandchildren participate.

Preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen (Holl) Whitehouse; son, Steve Whitehouse; great-granddaughter, Finley Silovich; a sister and three brothers.

Survived by his daughters and sons-in-law: Nadine and Greg Shadle, Gail and Dan Shadle, Tammy and Ken Shimko and Lisa and Tim Horner, daughter-in-law, Theresa Whitehouse, 20 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandson and companion, Lynda Braun.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at 10 a.m. at the Basilica of Saint John the Baptist with the Very Reverend John Sheridan, STL-Rector as celebrant. Burial will be in Saint John Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers contributions to the Lehman High School Alumni Association Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 8175, Canton, Ohio 44711. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell, 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Apr. 3, 2019
