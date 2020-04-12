Home

Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-9644
Thomas Edmund "Tom" Colman Sr.


1932 - 2020
Thomas Edmund "Tom" Colman Sr. Obituary
Thomas Edmund "Tom" Colman, Sr.

Age 87 of Canton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 in his home. He was born May 12, 1932 in Martins Ferry, Ohio to the late Anna (Vargo) and Julius Colman, Sr. Tom was a graduate of Martins Ferry High School and attended Ohio State University. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He later worked for the State of Ohio Department of National Resources, Reclamation Department, and was the owner/operator of Colman Realty/Auctioneering. Tom was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Martins Ferry, where he served as deacon, youth leader, and Scout Leader of Troop 51. He also held membership in Ohio City Lodge 0486; Osiris Shrine in Wheeling, W.Va.; American Legion Post 0038 (Martins Ferry), and Ohio State Highway Patrol Auxiliary (Retired).

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, J. Colman, Jr.; and his sister, Fran (Harry) Sykes. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia (Anderson) Colman; children, Rebecca (Joe) Kuzma (Ohio), Thomas Colman, Jr. (Fla.), Margie (Art) Morrison (Ohio), and Mark (Becky) Colman (Texas); grandchildren, Seth (Hollie) Morrison, Rachel (Dustin) Pollock, Rebekah (Tod) Flory, Morgan (Justin) Stuart, and Elijah (Kayla) Morrison; great-grandchildren, Mya, Evelyn, Oliver, Lawrence, and Miles; nieces, Mary Ann Sykes; niece and goddaughter, Sheryl Colman Dye; and nephew, David Sykes.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, no visitation or ceremonies are planned at this time. A Celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the – Cincinnati, 3229 Burnet Ave. #3018, Cincinnati, OH 45229, or Mercy Hospice, 4369 Whipple Ave., Canton, OH 44718. Arrangements under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 12, 2020
