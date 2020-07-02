Thomas Eugene Windows60, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Green Meadows Health and Wellness Center surrounded by his family, after a 20-year battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Tom was born in Pennsylvania on March 28, 1960 to Ronald and Donna Windows. Tom is an Army Veteran and was a Truck Driver for many years.Aside from his parents, Tom is survived by his son, Tom Windows Jr; daughter, Nicole (Wyatt) Carpenter; two grandchildren, Caleb and Alexander Carpenter; brother, RJ (Joani) Windows; sister, Ronda Dean. A special thank you to all of the Nurses and Aides who took good care of Tom over the last 10 years at Green Meadows Health and Wellness Center.A private memorial service for immediate family only will be held later. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any contributions be made in his name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, PO Box 91891, Washington, DC 20090-1891. They have been a tremendous help to the family over the years. Online condolences may be leftStier-Israel Funeral Home330-875-1414