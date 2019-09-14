Home

DR. THOMAS FLEMING SINCLAIR Jr.


1930 - 2019
DR. THOMAS FLEMING SINCLAIR Jr. Obituary
Dr. Thomas Fleming Sinclair, Jr.

passed away at age 89 on Thursday, September 12, 2019, in Mercy Medical Center surrounded by his family. He was the only child of Marie Helen (Jackson) Sinclair and Thomas Fleming Sinclair, born April 23, 1930, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He attended Peabody High School where he met his wife Dorthea Jean Lewellyn and later married in 1954. He attended the University of Pittsburgh where he received his Doctor of Dental Surgery. He served two years in the army in Fort Riley, Kansas, and spent his fellowship at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, which challenged him to become a thorough and respected oral surgeon. Dr. Sinclair and his family moved to North Canton, OH, where he practiced with Dr. Pressler for almost 40 years and served on staff at Mercy Medical Center. He was adored by his patients and was known as a gentle and kind surgeon. He spent years of service tending to patients in the same emergency room he died in.

Left to honor and remember Tom is his wife Jean; his two children and their spouses, Tom and Monika Sinclair and Harry (Chip) and Shelly Higgins; along with granddaughter, Bonnie Higgins and her fiance, Seth Rutledge who all dearly cherished him. He was preceded in death by his son, Bruce P. Sinclair.

Friends may call Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the Lamiell

Funeral Home. A graveside service will be Tuesday at 12 Noon at North Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the Rotary Club of Canton, Ohio, 116 Cleveland Ave. N.W., Suite 307, Canton, Ohio 44702 or Mercy Medical Center, 1320 Mercy Drive N.W., Canton, OH 44708.

Published in The Repository from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
