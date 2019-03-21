|
Thomas McCall
Thomas "Colonel" Francis McCall
88, of Charlottesville, VA, formerly of East Palestine, died on March 11, 2019 passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his son's home in Charlottesville, VA. Born December 10, 1930 in East Palestine, he was the son of Thomas and Lily (Zartman) McCall. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Florence, Dorothy, Betty, and Kay, and his brother, Brian. Colonel, nicknamed as a child, was a 1948 graduate of East Palestine High School and was an outstanding athlete playing college basketball at the University of Dayton and signing two professional baseball contracts as a pitcher with the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Giants. After an arm injury ended his baseball career, he spent 62 years as teacher, coach, and athletic director at various schools, including, Charles Elliott in Cleveland, Crestwood in Mantua, Beaver Local, Lisbon, Canton Central Catholic and East Palestine, where he served as Athletic Director, coached basketball, football and taught English from 1969-1994, when he retired. He began a second career as a teacher and coach at Clarke County High School in Berryville, Virginia to be near his grandchildren where he taught and coached from 1995 until retiring for good in 2016.
Colonel is survived by his wife of 62 years, Fran McCall; son Michael McCall both of Charlottesville, VA; grandchildren, Keely (Mike) Vitale of Arlington, VA, Riley McCall, Pearse McCall and Owen McCall all of Charlottesville, VA and great grandchildren, twins Tommie Vitale and Charlie Vitale.
The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine. A graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in East Palestine. Memorial contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
