Thomas G. Beck
age 83, died Wednesday surrounded by his family. He was a life resident of Canton/North Canton,
retired from Timken
Research and a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church (North Canton) where he had been active in many ministries. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Preceded in death by his wife, Lois Jo Beck, sisters, Beverly Swihart and Helen Tondra and brothers, Edward and William Beck. Survived by his daughters, Deborah Huchok, Laura (Dale) Filous and Paula (John) Eldreth, grandchildren, Joseph (Angela) Filous, Sarah (Ben) Spector, Erin Youhana and Matthew, Katrina and Jarett Eldreth and many great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will meet on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Saint Paul Catholic Church (North Canton) for a Mass of Christian Burial with Monsignor James Clarke as celebrant. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends may call Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Paul Catholic Church. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on May 24, 2019