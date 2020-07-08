Thomas G. Diss
Age 83, of Massillon, Ohio passed away on July 6. Tom was born January 7, 1937, in Canton, Ohio, the son of the late Thomas and Mary (Maier) Diss. Tom served in the Air Force from 1954-1957 and married Patricia Boccia in 1959 giving them 61 years together. Tom enjoyed playing golf and riding his Kubota around their horse farm with his dog Raggs at his side.
Tom is survived by his wife, Patricia; sons, Tom (Joan) of The Villages, Fla., Tim (Bobbi) of Canal Fulton and Todd (Suzanne) of Mesa, Ariz.; granddaughter, Amber Diss; grandsons, Joe, Sean (Brittany), Tim (Jamie); sister, Carol Beard and brother, Freddie (Sandra) Diss.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday July 10, 2020, at Paquelet Funeral Home with Kevin O'Brian celebrant. For those unable to attend, Live Stream will be available at www.paquelet.com
. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday and again from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Friday prior to the service. Burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Messages of support and sympathy can be made at www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222