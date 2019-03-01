Home

THOMAS G. MCCOY Jr.

THOMAS G. MCCOY Jr. Obituary
Thomas G. McCoy Jr.

Age 80 passed away early Thursday morning. Born in Canton to the late Thomas G. McCoy Sr. and Maicel (Smith) McCoy. A 1956 graduate of Lincoln High School. Tom was the Captain of the Jackson Township Fire Department and an Army Veteran. As a member of the Meyers Lake Sportsman's Club, he was an avid hunter and fisherman. Tom also enjoyed going to the sandy beaches of Florida. He retired from the Ford Motor Company, after 23 years of service as a machinist.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda C. (Rex) McCoy; children, Thomas G. III (Lisa) McCoy, Jeffrey (Angie) McCoy, Staci McCoy; grandchildren, Thomas IV, Skylar, Brock, Ava, Kayla; brother, Mike (Jackie) McCoy; sister, Sue Rex; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Private services were held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom's name to the Dementia Society of America (PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901).

Published in The Repository on Mar. 1, 2019
