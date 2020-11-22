Thomas George McDonald
of Louisville, Ohio passed away November 19, 2020 at the age of 89. He was born October 3, 1931 in Canton to the late Vincent and Irma (Burk) McDonald. Tom was a proud father of nine children. A hard-working man of many talents he was a great provider for his large family and never truly retired. He owned a number of businesses, including TNT Television that he started in the early 1950's, and Jay Mac Body Shop during the 1970's. He also owned and renovated several apartment buildings, often including his children in the festivities. He was a member of Jaycee's, Knights of Columbus and The Eagles and enjoyed hosting his children and grandchildren at his cottage at Berlin Lake.
He is survived by sisters, Irma Jane Zelei and Nancy (Jerry) Kerzan; his children, Bonnie (Ken) Meacham, Linda (Mark) Malone, Sandy (John) Aler, Vickie Fleming, Tom (Laura) McDonald, Diane (Ron) Chessler, Debbie (John) Ludwig, Karen (Tim) Willis and Tim (Suzanne) McDonald; twenty-one grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Joyce (Hershberger) McDonald and by his siblings Eileen Brenzel, Vincent (Tim) McDonald, Marge Hildebrand, Patricia Coberly, Charles McDonald, Rich McDonald and son-in-law, Bill Fleming.
Tom's Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday, November 24 at 11 am at St. Louis Church in Louisville, Ohio with visitation prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Those attending the services are asked to please wear a proper protective mask and practice safe distancing requirements. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Louis Church or St. Thomas Aquinas School. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com
