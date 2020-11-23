Thomas George McDonald
Tom's Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday, November 24 at 11 am at St. Louis Church in Louisville, Ohio with visitation prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Those attending the services are asked to please wear a proper protective mask and practice safe distancing requirements. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Louis Church or St. Thomas Aquinas School. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com
