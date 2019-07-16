|
Thomas H.
Benedict
62, of Canton, passed away, unexpectedly on Saturday, July 13, 2019. He was born in Canton on Feb. 28, 1957 to the late Herbert and Lillian Benedict. Tom was employed for many years with Detroit Diesel. He was an avid car guy who loved NASCAR and all Ohio sports teams. Tom was a member of M.O.V.E. and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Thomas H. Benedict. He leaves his siblings, Herbert "Toby" Benedict, Cynthia Campanelli, Susan E. (Donald) Hammond and John Benedict as well as several nieces and nephews.
In honoring his wishes, there will be no calling hours and a private graveside service will be held for the family. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
