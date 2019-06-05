|
Thomas H. Fornash 1937-2019
Age 82, of Orrville, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at his residence in Orrville, following a period of declining health. Thomas was born on April 23, 1937, in Philippi, W.Va., to the late Mortie and Annie (Marteney) Fornash, graduated from Philippi High School in 1956, and served as a Private in the United States Army during Vietnam War. He married Judy Thomas on October 13, 1968, in Canton, Ohio. Judy survives. He worked as a Housekeeping Supervisor for Aultman Hospital in Canton for 26 years, retiring in 1994. He was a big sports fan and his favorite teams were the Cleveland Indians and The Ohio State Buckeyes, enjoyed watching old western movies, spending time outside only when the sun was shining and spending time with his family.
Surviving are son, Richard (Kelly) Fornash of Canton; two daughters, Kimberly (Steven) Weese of Orrville, and Melissa Fornash of Orrville; three grandchildren, Ashley Kay Fornash, Alicia (Jarred) Crecraft, and Steven Weese; great grandchild, Gabriel Crecraft; nephew, Billy Joe Fornash; and nieces, Nicole and Tonya Fornash. He was preceded in death by, grandchild, Bonnie Weaver; and brother, William Albert Fornash.
Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Auble Funeral Home, 512 East Oak Street, Orrville, with Pastor Tom Ledford officiating. Burial will take place at Crown Hill Cemetery in Orrville where military rites will be observed. Friends may call on Thursday at Auble Funeral Home, from 5 to 7 p.m. Auble Funeral Home in Orrville is handling the arrangements. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at the funeral home's web site at www.aublefuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH, 45250.
