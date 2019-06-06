|
Thomas H.
Fornash
Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Auble Funeral Home, 512 East Oak Street, Orrville, with Pastor Tom Ledford officiating. Burial will take place at Crown Hill Cemetery in Orrville where military rites will be observed. Friends may call on Thursday at Auble Funeral Home, from 5 to 7 p.m. Auble Funeral Home in Orrville is handling the arrangements. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at the funeral home's web site at www.aublefuneralhome.com Memorials may be made to P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH, 45250.
Auble Funeral Home
330-682-2966
Published in The Repository on June 6, 2019
