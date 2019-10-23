|
Thomas H. Kell
Age 86, of Canton, passed away Monday Oct. 21, 2019 in Aultman Compassionate Care Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born Feb. 9, 1933 in Canton, a son of the late Harold and Gertrude (Vinez) Kell, and was a life resident of Canton. Tom was as 1951 graduate of Middlebranch High School. He served as a member of the Canton Police Department from 1957-1985, when he retired as a Sergeant in the Detective Bureau. He also worked as a Special Investigator for the Stark County Prosecutors's Office from 1985-1994. In 1958 Tom founded Kell Painting & Decorating, and enjoyed 61 years of active service with the company. His friendly demeanor led to many friendships with his customers which he treasured so much. Tom's many memberships included Canton Fraternal Order of Police, Canton Lodge #60, F. & A.M., Hall of Fame Luncheon Club, Retired Executive Professional Club, and Aultman Rehab. Tom was honored with the Knights of Columbus Bluecoat of The Year Award in 1983. He enjoyed traveling and many dinner-get-togethers with all his friends, and walking the neighborhood with his wife, Beverly and the family pets Sadie and Lizie.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by a brother, David Kell. He is survived by his wife, Beverly M. Kell, with whom he celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary on Sept. 26th; one daughter and two sons, Susan and Bob Cleavenger, Mike Kell, and Tim and Suzanne Kell; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, Valerie Zavodney and her children, Jordan and Riley; Kristy Decker and her children, Lexie, Saxon, and Trent; Denise Prestier and her son, Tyden; Ashlie Kell, Arabella Kell, Jacob Kell, and Elliott Kell.
Services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Manko III officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends may call Thursday 4-8 p.m. A Fraternal Order of Police Service will be held at 3:45 p.m. Thursday. Tom was deeply committed and generous to his family, his employees, and his community throughout his life. The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff of Aultman Compassionate Care, for the wonderful care and love they gave to Tom and his family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tom's memory may be made to Aultman Compassionate Care Center, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44708. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Oct. 23, 2019