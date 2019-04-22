|
|
Thomas H. Kuhn
age 69, of Marlboro, passed away comfortably at home with family at his side on April 20th after an extended illness. Tom was born in Canton to Richard and Eileen (Wise) Kuhn. Tom graduated from Jackson High School in 1968. He earned a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Science at Western State University in Gunnison, Colorado. He enjoyed camping with family, gardening, and watching baseball. He retired from The Ohio Department of Health in 2015. He was a member of Celebration Worship Center in Hartville.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Kuhn. He is survived by his wife, Kathy of 46 years; and two sons, Bryan Kuhn (Jessica), and Eric Kuhn; Granddaughter, Charlotte; mother, Eileen Kehoe; brother, Jack (Kristy) Kuhn; and two sisters Jan Kuhn (Steve Smith), and Leeann Kehoe. Along with many other loved family members.
Tom had a wonderful sense of humor and a kind heart. He lived to make others laugh. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
In lieu of calling hours, a celebration of life at Celebration Worship Center in Hartville will be May 25 from 2-4pm.
John 14:2-3 My Father's house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am. A special thanks to Crossroads Hospice Care and Celebration Worship Center of Hartville.
Arnold, 330-877-9364
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 22, 2019