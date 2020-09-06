1/1
Thomas H. Marvin
1929 - 2020
Thomas H. Marvin

age 90, of Canton passed away on August 22, 2020 at Canton Christian Home. He was born in Wheeling, WV on November 18, 1929 to the late Henry and Josephine Marvin. He worked as a baker for over 50 years until his retirement from Nickles Bakery in 1994. Tom was an avid bowler and had several 300 games throughout his lifetime. He was active in several golf leagues in the Canton area. Tom was known for his ability to make friends, being always "on the go", love of family gatherings, and giving $2 bills and lottery tickets as gifts.

In addition to his parents, Tom is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carol Marvin who he married on September 7, 1968; and sisters, Marge Sarno and Anne Zambito; in-laws, Ike and Virgina Berg and brother in-law Jim Grosse. He is survived by his daughter, Holly Potter (Dave Denti) of Ostrander, Ohio; sister-in-law, Susan (Richard) Self; many beloved nieces and nephews; and special cousins Dave and Linda Ricker.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Canton Christian Auxiliary Fund, 2550 Cleveland Ave, Canton, Ohio 44709 or the Stark County Humane Society. In following his wishes, Tom will be cremated and laid to rest with his wife. A service will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens, 7920 Frank Ave NW, North Canton, OH 44720.

Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Service
01:00 PM
Sunset Hills Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Memories & Condolences
September 6, 2020
I grew up with Holly. Sad to hear about Tom.
Brooke Russ
Friend
