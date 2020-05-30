Thomas H. Wengerd
age 59 of North Canton passed away early Saturday evening, May 23, 2020 in the Cleveland Clinic following a sudden illness.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, June 1st at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to calling hours Sunday, May 31st from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Williams Funeral Home. We ask that you spread your arrival time between the hours listed to help avoid the initial crowd and to practice social distancing while visiting. Masks are recommended and will be provided if needed. In lieu of flowers, plants are requested, or donations may be made to Community Assessment & Treatment Services (CATS) at https://communityassessment.org/get-involved/. The full obituary will be published in Sunday's edition. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com.
WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME
AND CREMATION SOLUTIONS
330-455-0387
Published in The Repository on May 30, 2020.