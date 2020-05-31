Thomas H. Wengerd
age 59 of North Canton passed away early Saturday evening, May 23, 2020 in the Cleveland Clinic following a sudden illness. Tom was born December 19, 1960 in Canton, the son of the late Henry and Barbara (Byrer) Wengerd. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1979, obtained his Bachelor's Degree from The University of Akron and his Master's Degree from Ashland University. Tom passionately served as the Chief Financial Officer at Community Assessment & Treatment Services (CATS). His very active lifestyle included basketball, softball, baseball, and many other hobbies and interests. Those who knew Tom, knew he loved Disney, travel and movies, but what he loved most was his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Regina Wengerd and Benita Cannane. He is survived by his children, Emily (James) Mills of Copley, Aaron Wengerd (Jamie) of Pasadena; Bradley Wengerd of Louisville, life partner Michelle Kyser; sister, Mary Ann (Don) Crist of Troy; many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, June 1st at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to calling hours Sunday, May 31st from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Williams Funeral Home. We ask that you spread your arrival time between the hours listed to help avoid the initial crowd and to practice social distancing while visiting. Masks are recommended and will be provided if needed. In lieu of flowers, plants are requested, or donations may be made to Community Assessment & Treatment Services (CATS) at https://communityassessment.org/get-involved/. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com.
Published in The Repository on May 31, 2020.