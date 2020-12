Thomas Harry HadjianServices will be held Monday, December 7, 2020 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 4705 Fairhaven Ave., NW, Canton, OH 44709, with Rev. Fr. Nicholas Halkias officiating. Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Please donate to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church or your local veterans' home.(ROSSI-330-492-5830)