Thomas Harry HadjianSeptember 18, 1934-December 1, 2020Was born in Canton, Ohio, to parents Haricklia and Haralambos Hadjian. He grew up on Wertz Avenue and attended Lincoln High School. Loved father, grandfather, son, brother, and uncle, he passed away peacefully on December 1, 2020 at age 86. Survived by his children, Harry (Lorie), Brenda Ruckstuhl (Tony), Jennifer Connell (Mike); grandchildren, Natalie, Matthew, Allison, and Nicholas; sister, Sophia Hadjian; sister-in-law, Mary Hadjian; nieces, Kinthea Cooper (Steve), Nikkiann Arce (Kyle), and Maria Hadjian; and nephews, Manny Economos, Sam Anastas, Jr., and Larry Anastas. Preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Ann Hadjian Economos and Mary Anastas; brother, John Hadjian; and brother-in-law, Sam Anastas.Tom served honorably as a sergeant in the United States Army stationed in Germany during the Korean War. He attended Ohio University where he was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity, was elected student body President, and graduated with a BA degree. He worked at CBS Television, including assisting coverage of the 1964 GOP Convention in San Francisco. Later, he worked as a national salesman for Koret of California and California radio stations. Tom was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Minneapolis, Minn. He was a golden gloves boxer; coached youth baseball and basketball; and encouraged a love of sports in his children. He loved to eat his mom's canned hot peppers to the point of sweating ferociously; and appreciated spicy food. He enjoyed old movies, Trivial Pursuit, Ohio State Buckeye football; and suffered with the Cleveland Browns and Indians. And he loved to talk politics – a lot. The family thanks his caregiver Autumn, and neighbors Sonny and Tammy, for watching out for him.Services will be held Monday, December 7, 2020 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 4705 Fairhaven Ave., NW, Canton, OH 44709, with Rev. Fr. Nicholas Halkias officiating. Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Please donate to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church or your local veterans' home.(ROSSI-330-492-5830)