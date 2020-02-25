Home

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Funeral service will be held at 10 am on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the Paquelet Funeral Home with Pastor Glenn Hawkins officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Wednesday at the funeral home and again from 9-10 prior to the service on Thursday. Final resting place will be at Stone Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Thomas's honor to the or the Altercare Hospice Center. Messages of sympathy and support may be made at www.paquelet.com

Published in The Repository on Feb. 25, 2020
