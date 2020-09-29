Thomas J Ruegesgger
82 of West Salem, died in his home on September 28, 2020. Tom was born in Beach City, Ohio to parents John and Fern (Beazel) Ruegsegger on April 12, 1938. Tom married the love of his life, Linda Ruegsegger on December 27, 1958. He had been employed as a train engineer at Norfolk Southern Railroad for many years until he was laid off. Then he worked for the Massillon City Police Dept as a police officer for five years until returning to the railroad. He was a member of the Locomotive Engineers and the Emanuel Old Stone Church. Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, spending time outdoors and riding motorcycles.
Tom is survived by his wife Linda (Brinkerhoff) Ruegsegger; children: Tammy Harper of Wooster, Tim (Joanne) Ruegsegger of West Salem; four grandchildren: JT (Alyssa) Harper, Randy Harper, Michelle (Nick) Rothgery, Nick Ruegsegger; three great-grandchildren Leila, Jason, Benjamin and a sister: Bonnie (Richard) Zingery of Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents and son: Todd Ruegsegger.
The Funeral Service for Tom will be on Wednesday September 30, 2020 at 6:00 pm at the Matteson Funeral Home with Pastor Dan Bartkowiak officiating. There will be an hour of visitation prior to the service. Those who wish to share a memory or make an online condolence may do so by visiting mattesonfh.com
.
