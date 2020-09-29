1/1
Thomas J. Ruegesgger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas J Ruegesgger

82 of West Salem, died in his home on September 28, 2020. Tom was born in Beach City, Ohio to parents John and Fern (Beazel) Ruegsegger on April 12, 1938. Tom married the love of his life, Linda Ruegsegger on December 27, 1958. He had been employed as a train engineer at Norfolk Southern Railroad for many years until he was laid off. Then he worked for the Massillon City Police Dept as a police officer for five years until returning to the railroad. He was a member of the Locomotive Engineers and the Emanuel Old Stone Church. Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, spending time outdoors and riding motorcycles.

Tom is survived by his wife Linda (Brinkerhoff) Ruegsegger; children: Tammy Harper of Wooster, Tim (Joanne) Ruegsegger of West Salem; four grandchildren: JT (Alyssa) Harper, Randy Harper, Michelle (Nick) Rothgery, Nick Ruegsegger; three great-grandchildren Leila, Jason, Benjamin and a sister: Bonnie (Richard) Zingery of Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents and son: Todd Ruegsegger.

The Funeral Service for Tom will be on Wednesday September 30, 2020 at 6:00 pm at the Matteson Funeral Home with Pastor Dan Bartkowiak officiating. There will be an hour of visitation prior to the service. Those who wish to share a memory or make an online condolence may do so by visiting mattesonfh.com.

Matteson, 419-853-4000

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Matteson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
30
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Matteson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Matteson Funeral Home
40 Congress St
West Salem, OH 44287
(419) 853-4000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Matteson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved