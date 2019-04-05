The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. Snyder


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas J. Snyder Obituary
Thomas J. Snyder 1939-2019

79, passed away on April 3, 2019, following an extended illness. He was born in Massillon on July 31, 1939 to the late John and Elizabeth (Specht) Snyder. Tom was a veteran of The United States Army and a retiree of Ashland Oil.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley (Dillon) Snyder, whom he married on July 26, 1968; their children, Jennifer (Carl) Kircher and Melanie May; two granddaughters, Rachael May and Maggie (Kory) Wolcott; and two great-grandchildren, August and Arthur Wolcott. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Esther, Lester, Hazel, Ethel, Mary Ellen, Don and Morris.

Friends may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 10 a.m., Pastors Joe and Julie Overholt, officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Messages of support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com Memorial contributions may be made to the .

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now