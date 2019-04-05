Thomas J. Snyder 1939-2019



79, passed away on April 3, 2019, following an extended illness. He was born in Massillon on July 31, 1939 to the late John and Elizabeth (Specht) Snyder. Tom was a veteran of The United States Army and a retiree of Ashland Oil.



He is survived by his wife, Shirley (Dillon) Snyder, whom he married on July 26, 1968; their children, Jennifer (Carl) Kircher and Melanie May; two granddaughters, Rachael May and Maggie (Kory) Wolcott; and two great-grandchildren, August and Arthur Wolcott. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Esther, Lester, Hazel, Ethel, Mary Ellen, Don and Morris.



Friends may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 10 a.m., Pastors Joe and Julie Overholt, officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Messages of support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com Memorial contributions may be made to the .



Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory



330-833-3222 Published in The Repository on Apr. 5, 2019