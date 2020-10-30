Thomas Jacob Chenevey
94, passed away Oct. 27, 2020 surrounded by his family, after a brief illness. Tom was born in Louisville, OH, on April 21, 1926, to Joseph and Josephine Chenevey. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1945, while still in his senior year at Marlboro High School, due to the need for soldiers during World War II. He was granted his graduate diploma prior to leaving for the service. In the Army, Tom served in the Philippines and Japan. When he returned home he worked for his brother John at Chenevey Plumbing and Heating. He later was hired at Sears and Roebuck as a serviceman, repairing furnaces, air conditioners, and all appliances. When he retired from Sears in 1989 after 36 years of service, he began working independently and continued to do so well into his later years.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years Esther Marie (Quinn) Chenevey, who passed away in 2006. Also preceding him in death were his brothers Richard, Anthony, Andrew, James and John and sisters Agnes, Jane and Maxine. Tom is survived by his daughter Josette of Alliance, OH, son Anthony (Akeem) of Atlanta, GA, and stepson Patrick Quinn (Alice) of Canton. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Jordan (Blair) Chenevey of Alliance, OH; Jesse Chenevey (Kali) of Akron, OH; Michelle Quinn of Alliance, OH; Kelly (Paul) Dagesse of San Francisco, CA; and Colleen (John) Flanders of Canton; and great-grandchildren: twins Logan and Landon and Jackson Chenevey, Attilia (Tilly) Dagesse and Lillian (Lillie) Flanders, and many, many nieces and nephews.
Tom was always ready to lend a hand to family, friends and neighbors - the man could fix anything! He was a member of Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Harrisburg for decades, the Catholic Order of Foresters, the Marlboro Lion's Club, and the Louisville Eagles. A life-long resident of Louisville, Tom played softball in the Canton fastpitch leagues as a young man and slow pitch in Alliance into his 70s and golfed into his mid-80s. Tom loved a good dance, and could often be found at places like Meyers Lake in his early days. Even up to his passing, he was always up for a game of Euchre, Poker or 500. A staunch Democrat, one of Tom's final acts was voting in the 2020 General Election. He will be profoundly missed by his family and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Aultman-Alliance Hospice, 2461 W. State St., Suite E Alliance, OH 44601, who made the end of his life as worry-free as possible. We cannot thank them enough. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm at Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home.
