Thomas James Haren
age 66 passed from Earth on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from COVID-19. Tom was born February 5th , 1954 to Virginia and Francis Haren. Tom grew up in a large Catholic family in Louisville, Ohio and graduated from Louisville High School in 1973. He enlisted in the military (Texas) and served honorably in Germany.
Tom lost his father Francis (2018) and brother John (2013). Tom leaves behind his mother Virginia and siblings Ron, Peg, Don, Stan, Jeannie, Gary, Cathy, Christine, Rich, Randy, Jerome, and Jeff. Tom was a kind man with a gentle spirit. Among his lively and gregarious siblings, he was known to be the good listener. Quiet and sensitive, Tom always had encouraging words for others. He was a devoted sports enthusiast who especially enjoyed baseball. He loved his shortbread cookies, Diet Pepsi, and butterscotch candies. We wish that Tom could have had the chance to live the life he deserved, which makes the manner of his passing feel all the more unfair. Tom's family wishes to give thanks to all the care-givers, aides, nurses and staff who gave him regular comfort and assistance throughout his life.
Due to ongoing pandemic risks, the funeral and memorial gathering will be held privately and can be viewed live at Arnold Funeral Homes Facebook Thursday 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to a charity of your choice.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 9, 2020.