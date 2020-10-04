Thomas John O'Malley
Age 74, of Louisville, Ohio entered into heaven on September 27, 2020 following a short illness. He was born in Carbondale, Pa. to the late Thomas and Loretta O'Malley and raised in Endwell, N.Y. Tom was a graduate of Kings College (BS) and Cornell University (PhD). He began his teaching career at LeMoyne College in Syracuse, N.Y. (1972- 1979) and then retired in 2011 from Mount Union College where he was a professor of Mathematics. In the interim, he worked at McDermott and Co. as an Operations Research Analyst (1979 – 2001). Tom was a lover of God, his family, gardening, and his church. He was such a great conversationalist and was known by all as a generous, intelligent and kind man who modeled Christ in all he did. Tom was an active member of St. Louis Parish in Louisville for 40 years. It was his joy to participate in the life of the church as a leader of RCIA, a Eucharistic Minister, and numerous other ways. He will be mourned deeply by his family and friends, and he touched many lives.
He leaves behind his beloved wife, Kathleen (Harris) O'Malley of 52 years; their children, Laura O'Malley (Kris) Perkins, Barbara (Jason Lash) O'Malley and Matthew (Jenelle) O'Malley; his brother, Michael (Karen) O'Malley; grandchildren, Amanda Perkins, Jacob Lash, Isaiah Perkins, Josiah Perkins, Logan Lash, Tabitha Perkins; and niece, Erin (Matthew Fragale) O'Malley.
A mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Louis Church in Louisville and no public calling hours were held. Tom will be laid to rest in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Tom's favorite charity in his honor, Catholic Relief Services https://www.crs.org/
