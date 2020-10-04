1/1
Thomas John O'Malley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas John O'Malley

Age 74, of Louisville, Ohio entered into heaven on September 27, 2020 following a short illness. He was born in Carbondale, Pa. to the late Thomas and Loretta O'Malley and raised in Endwell, N.Y. Tom was a graduate of Kings College (BS) and Cornell University (PhD). He began his teaching career at LeMoyne College in Syracuse, N.Y. (1972- 1979) and then retired in 2011 from Mount Union College where he was a professor of Mathematics. In the interim, he worked at McDermott and Co. as an Operations Research Analyst (1979 – 2001). Tom was a lover of God, his family, gardening, and his church. He was such a great conversationalist and was known by all as a generous, intelligent and kind man who modeled Christ in all he did. Tom was an active member of St. Louis Parish in Louisville for 40 years. It was his joy to participate in the life of the church as a leader of RCIA, a Eucharistic Minister, and numerous other ways. He will be mourned deeply by his family and friends, and he touched many lives.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Kathleen (Harris) O'Malley of 52 years; their children, Laura O'Malley (Kris) Perkins, Barbara (Jason Lash) O'Malley and Matthew (Jenelle) O'Malley; his brother, Michael (Karen) O'Malley; grandchildren, Amanda Perkins, Jacob Lash, Isaiah Perkins, Josiah Perkins, Logan Lash, Tabitha Perkins; and niece, Erin (Matthew Fragale) O'Malley.

A mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Louis Church in Louisville and no public calling hours were held. Tom will be laid to rest in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Tom's favorite charity in his honor, Catholic Relief Services https://www.crs.org/. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory

330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families Since 1867

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved