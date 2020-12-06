1/1
Thomas John Schaeublin
Thomas John Schaeublin

(69) fell asleep in his recliner and passed unexpectedly, but peacefully. Tom was a man of many talents with careers as a draftsman with AEP, a heavy equipment operator, was involved in the realty business with Cutler Real Estate, and in commercial building maintenance. There was nothing he couldn't do, whether finding creative solutions to a maintenance issue, tinkering with an old motorcycle or building a perfect playhouse. Other than his family, his greatest love was fishing. Always with a rod and tackle in his truck, he would often stop in ponds around the area to drop a line. Although he was a graduate of Glenwood High School ('69), Tom was an avid Canton South Wildcats fan long after his daughters graduated from there.

Tom was a beloved father, brother, son, uncle and friend. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters and sons-in-law, Valerie & Raymond Soto and Brittany & Matthew Russell; also two grandchildren (that he referred to as "his legacy"), Joselyn Marjorie and Wesley Morris Russell; his mother, Marjorie Dorland Schaeublin; sisters, Sandra Burch and JoAnn Schaeublin (O.J.) Smith and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, John Schaeublin ('91) and sister, Linda Smith ('10).

Tom's final wish was to buy a round of drinks for his friends at Jose's Landing. Due to current Covid-19 conditions, the family will join there for a celebration of his life in the spring. In the more immediate term, the family invites you to visit www.arnoldfuneralhome.com to view Tom's Tribute Wall and share fond memories. To those who want to pay forward a favor that Tom may have done for them over the years, the family suggests a donation to the Children's Heart Foundation.

Arnold/Canton

330-456-7291

Published in The Repository on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
