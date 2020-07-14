Thomas Joseph Freeman88, of Kent, passed away peacefully July 9, 2020. He was born in Canton, graduated from Lehman High School and had a distinguished career in both the private and public sectors.He is survived by his wife Susan; children: Tom (Francine), Jennifer McDonough, Mary (Victor) Sears, Matthew, Ernie (Cindy), Paula (Roger) Murray, John (Kate), David (Kara), and Francis; and grandchildren.Friends may call Thursday, July 16th., 5 to 8 PM at Redmon Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, July 17th., 10 AM at St. Patrick Church in Kent, Fr. Richard Pentello celebrant. Burial Standing Rock Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Tom and Mimi Freeman Family Endowment, c/o Coleman Foundation, or St. Patrick's Church. FULL OBITUARY NOTICE MAY BE SEEN AT:(REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)