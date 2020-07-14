1/1
THOMAS JOSEPH FREEMAN
{ "" }
Thomas Joseph Freeman

88, of Kent, passed away peacefully July 9, 2020. He was born in Canton, graduated from Lehman High School and had a distinguished career in both the private and public sectors.

He is survived by his wife Susan; children: Tom (Francine), Jennifer McDonough, Mary (Victor) Sears, Matthew, Ernie (Cindy), Paula (Roger) Murray, John (Kate), David (Kara), and Francis; and grandchildren.

Friends may call Thursday, July 16th., 5 to 8 PM at Redmon Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, July 17th., 10 AM at St. Patrick Church in Kent, Fr. Richard Pentello celebrant. Burial Standing Rock Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Tom and Mimi Freeman Family Endowment, c/o Coleman Foundation, or St. Patrick's Church. FULL OBITUARY NOTICE MAY BE SEEN AT:

REDMONFUNERALHOME.COM

(REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)

Published in The Repository on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
JUL
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
Funeral services provided by
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
