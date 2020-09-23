1/1
THOMAS L. FRIEDMAN
Thomas L. Friedman

age 78 of Canton, passed away Saturday morning. Born in Canton to the late Leo and Carol (Thorley) Friedman. Thomas was a 1960 graduate of Timken Vocational High School. A member of The Basilica of St. John the Baptist, he worked for Canton National Bank, transitioning to Huntington Bank and retired after 38 years of service. Thomas enjoyed being active in the community. He was chairperson for the Canton Symphony and Canton Players Guild. Also, served in various capacities for the United Arts Fund Drive and the United Way Annual Campaign. He had a passion for classical music and was a longtime season ticket holder for the Canton and Cleveland Symphonies.

Thomas is survived by his brothers, Robert J. (Janet) Friedman, Dan M. (Barbara) Friedman; sister, Nancy (Ray) Prendes; six nieces and nephews: Robert J. Friedman, Jr., Joel A. Friedman, Nicole R. (Luke) Cleland, Matthew S. (Katie) Prendes, Daniel M. Friedman, Amanda M. Friedman; great nieces, great nephews, and many friends.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, 10:00 am at the Basilica of St. John the Baptist with the Very Reverend John E. Sheridan, STL, Rector. Interment will be in North Lawn Cemetery.

Published in The Repository on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Basilica of St. John the Baptist
