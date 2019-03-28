Home

Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Jackson
8925 Strausser St.
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Jackson
8925 Strausser St.
Thomas L. Yapko

age 59, of Canton, went Home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. He was born on March 18, 1960 in Canton, to the late William and Patricia (Crowley) Yapko. Tom served in the United Sates Army and was self employed. He pressure washed, window cleaned and painted. The day he became a father, his life was changed. He adored and loved his son, Billy. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, testing the limits, 4 wheeling, bowling and was a King B'ser.

He is survived by his son, Billy and Billy's mom, Olivia Fortney (his best friend); siblings: Michael (Scherry) Yapko, David (Cathy) Yapko, Sharyl (Buster) Strickland, Barb (John) Koppe; many nieces, nephews and friends including Kenny Lousey; and Pastors Rufus and Tom.

To celebrate his life friends may call Saturday 10 a.m.- noon at First Baptist Church of Jackson, 8925 Strausser St., N.W., and services begin at 12 noon in the church with Pastors Thomas Gang and Rufus Hofelt officiating. Food and Fellowship follow. Memorials may be made to the family to benefit his son, Billy.

Arnold, 330-456-7291

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 28, 2019
