Thomas Lee Allison
was called home unexpectedly by his Heavenly Father on March 18, 2020. He was born in Canton Ohio on July 6, 1970. Thomas was a graduate of Canton Central Catholic High School where was the starting running back scoring countless touchdowns in which three of them was in the state championship game giving Central their very first championship. He went on to graduate from Mount Union College pursuing his football career and again leading Mount Union to another State Championship as well. After college his passion for football continued to show as he shared his talent while coaching midget league football in Canton, Ohio. While employed at 12 Incorporated Inc., Thomas continued to give back to the community by mentoring the youth in the program.
He is preceded in death by his father, John T. Allison; grandparents, Roosevelt and Rutha Mae McCary, John T. and Olivia Allison. Thomas is survived by his mother, Florine McCrary; children, Jasmere Allison, Ashley Foster, Saisha Turpin-Allison, R'ajjaTurpin-Allison, Inya Ammerman, Amya Pritchett and Emma Allison; brother, Darnell (Guy) Lathion and wife (Mellisa Rae Lathion), Gregory Allison; sisters, Tiniece Allison, Lesley Lewis; special uncles, Robert McCrary (Marzella McCrary), Mack Lathion (Mary); aunts, Bessie Young; friend... Nicole Devereaux, He was cared for by Good special friend Raymond Dobbins, special friend John Bordonaro, Todd John, Rico Oliver, Sam Robinson, JoesphRobinson, Dre Robinson and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Services will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 11 am at Rhoden Memorial Home. Visitation from 10 am until time of service.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 25, 2020