Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS LOMBARDI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS LOMBARDI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

THOMAS LOMBARDI Obituary
Thomas Lombardi

Age 78, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at home. Tom was born in Canton, Ohio, to Louis and Mary (Bellasario) Lombardi. He was a 1958 graduate of Timken Vocational High School. Tom served in the U.S. Army from 1958 thru 1962. He had been a member of the Masonic Canton Lodge #60 and the Scottish Rite since 1964. He retired in 2005 from TJ Frame & Trim, a carpenter business which he had owned since 1977. He had been a resident of Dunedin, Florida since 1972. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael T. Lombardi; his sister, Ann DeCresce; and brothers-in-law, Lawrence V. DeCresce and Theodore Martin, who were like brothers to him.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Janet (Corzine) Lombardi; and son, Mark T. Lombardi of Dunedin, Florida; he is also survived by a sister, Ceil Martin of Massillon, Ohio; and nieces and nephew. Tom enjoyed shooting pool, fishing, going to drag races, traveling with his wife, and cooking on his outdoor grill the "Big Green Egg".

Per his request, he will be cremated and there will be no funeral service.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.