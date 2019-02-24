|
Thomas Lombardi
Age 78, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at home. Tom was born in Canton, Ohio, to Louis and Mary (Bellasario) Lombardi. He was a 1958 graduate of Timken Vocational High School. Tom served in the U.S. Army from 1958 thru 1962. He had been a member of the Masonic Canton Lodge #60 and the Scottish Rite since 1964. He retired in 2005 from TJ Frame & Trim, a carpenter business which he had owned since 1977. He had been a resident of Dunedin, Florida since 1972. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael T. Lombardi; his sister, Ann DeCresce; and brothers-in-law, Lawrence V. DeCresce and Theodore Martin, who were like brothers to him.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Janet (Corzine) Lombardi; and son, Mark T. Lombardi of Dunedin, Florida; he is also survived by a sister, Ceil Martin of Massillon, Ohio; and nieces and nephew. Tom enjoyed shooting pool, fishing, going to drag races, traveling with his wife, and cooking on his outdoor grill the "Big Green Egg".
Per his request, he will be cremated and there will be no funeral service.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 24, 2019