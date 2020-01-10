|
|
Thomas Louis Wilkins
also known as "Tom" and better known as "Papa Tom" residing in Massillon, OH, age 80, passed away January 8, 2020, at Meadow Wind Health Care Facility. Tom was born on May 19, 1939 in Owensboro, KY, to his parents Clyde and Mrytle Wilkins. He married Darlene O'Donnell in 1962. Tom loved working, especially landscaping and outdoors and carried his passion to two more generations. Tom was the most pleasant person to be around. He had a infectious smile that made everyone around him happy. Tom enjoyed sitting outside bird watching, spending time with his beloved Darlene, and watching his grandson's ball games.
Tom and Darlene were married nearly 58 years and had three children together. Tom is survived by his wife, Darlene, his daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Pat Cain of Lexington, KY, Diana and John Dippold of Louisville, KY, and his son and daughter-in-law TJ and Tonya Wilkins of Canton, OH. He is also survived by his six grand-daughters, Samantha, Kelli, Cara Grace, Angelica Hope, Amanda, and Ashley, as well as two great-grandsons, Carter and Madden.
Tom's life will be privately celebrated amongst family. They wish to sincerely thank Community Hospice and Meadow Wind Health Care for their compassionate, supportive care.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 10, 2020