|
|
Thomas M. Dieffenbaugher
79, of North Canton, formerly of Louisville, passed away on Sunday December 8, 2019 in Naples, Fla. Tom was born on January 10, 1940 in Canton, Ohio, the son of the late John E. and Catherine (Scanlon) Dieffenbaugher. He was a 1958 graduate of McKinley High School. He worked at Sugardale Foods and at Louisville City Schools. He was active in Louisville Little Leopards, member of the Louisville Eagles and was a starter at Pleasant View Golf Club.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Karen (Zwick) Dieffenbaugher; sons, Jeff (Teresa), Ken (Karri) and Thomas Jr. (Kelly) Dieffenbaugher; daughter, Jennifer Linder; grandchildren, Scott (Peyton) and Sean (Andrea) Dieffenbaugher, Samantha Paul, Jessica Paul, Melissa, Lucas (Savannah), Nicolette, Thomas III, Vincent, and Benjamin Dieffenbaugher, Alan and Samantha Linder; and great grandchildren, Grace, Henry and Lillian Dieffenbaugher; brothers, John (Laurene), Bill (Sandy), Patrick (Carol) and Mike Dieffenbaugher; sisters, Rene Hester, Helen Abdul Waajid, Sue (George) Eddleman; brothers-in-law, Richard (Norma) and Chuck (Kathy) Zwick; sister-in-law, Linnea (Mike) Emery. Tom joins the following family members: brother, Larry Dieffenbaugher; sisters, Ann Oakes, Peggy Andrews, Kathy Thorn and grandsons Matthew and Dillon Dieffenbaugher in Heaven with our Heavenly Father.
A celebration of Tom's life will be held in the spring of 2020 at Christ the Servant Parish at our Lady of Peace Church in Ohio.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 22, 2019