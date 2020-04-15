|
|
Thomas M. Fearon
81, went to live with the Lord, Palm Sunday afternoon, April 5, 2020, at his home in Bullhead City, AZ surrounded by his loving family. Tom was born August 1, 1938, and was the son of the late Bernard and Mildred Fearon of Massillon, Ohio.
He is survived by his wife JoAnne of Bullhead City, AZ; son Joseph and Joe's wife, Shonnie and his two granddaughters Brianna and Samantha Fearon of Canal Winchester, Ohio; his sister Susan Ehmer of Massillon, Ohio, and a sundry of nieces and nephews. He was preceeded in death by his older brother Jack, twin brother Tim, and younger sister Tassy, all of Stark County, Ohio.
He attended St. Joseph's Grade School and Washington High School in Massillon, Ohio as well as Kent State University in Kent, Ohio. He was a member of the National Guard and worshiped his Savior at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Laughlin, NV.
Tom's ashes were blessed by Fr. Charles Urnick of St. John the Baptist Church in Laughlin, NV, and he will be laid to rest at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Lockbourne, Ohio. Tom's request was for donations in his name be made to or .
Published in The Repository on Apr. 15, 2020