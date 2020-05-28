Thomas M. Snelbaker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas M. Snelbaker

79 of Canton, Ohio passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 after a battle with cancer. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Lula Snelbaker; and sister and brother-in-law, Rita and Bill Horner, along with his father-in-law, Judge Anthony Flex, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Philomena Snelbaker; son, Tom Snelbaker and Mary McCoy; daughters, Stephanie Hayes and husband Brad Hayes, and Athena Michalek and husband Matthew Michalek; brother, William Snelbaker of Medford, Mass; two grandchildren, Cameron Hayes and Olivia Hayes; mother-in-law, Ethel Flex; and brother-in-law, Anthony Flex, Jr. and his wife Anita Flex.

Thomas graduated from Perry High School, then he served in the U.S. Army. He worked for the Ford Motor Co. before working for the City of Canton as a Bailiff for 26 years. He enjoyed working on old cars and building homes. He enjoyed talking with people and making new friends. He loved animals, especially his dogs.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in North Canton. Social distancing will be practiced. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St Jude Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Karlo-Libby

Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
3304949644
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved