Thomas M. Snelbaker79 of Canton, Ohio passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 after a battle with cancer. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Lula Snelbaker; and sister and brother-in-law, Rita and Bill Horner, along with his father-in-law, Judge Anthony Flex, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Philomena Snelbaker; son, Tom Snelbaker and Mary McCoy; daughters, Stephanie Hayes and husband Brad Hayes, and Athena Michalek and husband Matthew Michalek; brother, William Snelbaker of Medford, Mass; two grandchildren, Cameron Hayes and Olivia Hayes; mother-in-law, Ethel Flex; and brother-in-law, Anthony Flex, Jr. and his wife Anita Flex.Thomas graduated from Perry High School, then he served in the U.S. Army. He worked for the Ford Motor Co. before working for the City of Canton as a Bailiff for 26 years. He enjoyed working on old cars and building homes. He enjoyed talking with people and making new friends. He loved animals, especially his dogs.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in North Canton. Social distancing will be practiced. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St Jude Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Karlo-LibbyFuneral Home.