Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
Thomas Marion Cholley 78, of Morristown, TN died June 10, 2019. Born in Canton, OH he was preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Julia (Quilter) Cholley, wife and mother of his sons, Nola Mae (Ange) and sister Ann Manse.

He is survived by his wife Carol, sons Mark (Kate), Bobby (Mary), Casey (Diedre) and Mitchell (Kim), brother Joseph (Taryn), 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11am on Saturday, June 22 at Our Lady of Peace Church (Christ the Servant Parish) with Monsignor Lewis Gaetano as celebrant.
Published in The Repository on June 19, 2019
