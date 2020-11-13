Thomas McCloud



age 76, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away October 3, 2020. Tom was honored by the Massillon Ohio Washington High School Alumni Association in 2008 as a Distinguished Citizen for his life's work in biochemistry and cancer research. Tom was a Washington High School graduate with the class of 1962 and The Ohio State University. He was a marching band alumnus at both schools. He received his masters degree at North Carolina State and did further graduate work at Purdue University. He was hired in Frederick Maryland to use his expertise to create and manage the National Products Extraction Laboratory. By the time of his retirement in 2010 his work had produced the largest repository of plant extracts used for cancer research in the world. Tom was an avid white water canoeist and a member of several canoe organizations. He canoed many of the white water river's in North America. He returned often to Massillon and joined several of his classmates from his high school graduation class on annual fishing, camping, and canoe trips. Tom published often in various canoe magazines and authored a "Paddler's Guide" on the art of canoeing. One of his hobbies was restoring historic canoes which he would locate throughout the United States. His favorite restoration was a 1939 Old Town Canoe painted the original Princeton Orange on which he had a galloping tiger air brushed on both sides of the bow with the words "TIGER RAG" spelled out right behind the tigers.



Tom was preceded in death by his parents George and Doris McCloud and his brother Richard McCloud. He is survived by his sister-in-law Hanna of North Topsail Beach and cousins from the Orville, Ohio area.



The Doris McCloud Reading Fund for Little Tigers Doris was establish by the family to honor their mother as a long time elementary teacher in Massillon's school system. Memorials may be sent to The Doris McCloud Reading Fund for Little Tigers at the Stark Community Foundation, Canton, OH or



Chesapeake Wood Boat Builders School at Upper Bay Museum, NorthEast, MD



Tom's burial will take place at the Crown Hill Cemetery in Orville, Ohio on Saturday November 21,2020 at 11am. He was forever a Tiger and will be missed by his family and friends.



