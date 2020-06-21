Thomas Meredith Riehl



Age 72 of Green, Ohio crossed over into the Kingdom on Saturday, June 13, 2020. He was born on December 27, 1947 in Canton to the late Wade and Marjorie (Johnson) Riehl. Tom was a 1966 graduate of Jackson High School and an alumnus of Kent State University. He will be remembered as a Prophet, Teacher, and Father by many who knew him.



Tom is survived by his daughters, Heather (Westley) Morgan, Sarah (Richie) Fontes, Hannah (Brandon) Bailey, son, Jeremiah Riehl; grandchildren, beloved Alec, Elijah, Adah, Isaiah, Tyler, and Orli; sister, Cindy (Tom) Pfouts; brother, Tim (Linda) Riehl; and extended family.



A Celebration of Life will be held in Tom's memory on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Identity Church (10031 Cleveland Avenue NW, Greentown, OH 44630) with Pastor Kevin Kazemi officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.



