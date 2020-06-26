Thomas Meredith Riehl
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Meredith

Riehl

A Celebration of Life will be held in Tom's memory (TOMORROW) Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Identity Church (10031 Cleveland Avenue NW, Greentown, OH 44630) with Pastor Kevin Kazemi officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Identity Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved