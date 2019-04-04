|
Thomas Nicholas Berbari, Jr.
age 72, passed away April 2, 2019. Tommy was born November 29, 1946, to the late Thomas and Geraline (Clark) Berbari, Sr. He was a graduate of Washington High School and the proprietor of Tommy B's Diamond Nite Club. Tommy was a very active individual that had loads of fun and many friends. In addition to his parents, a brother, James Shaefer preceded him in death.
He has two children: Brian Berbari and Deanna (Ben) Baughman. There are four grandchildren: Nicholas, Briana, Jessica and Jaxon; and three great-granddaughters; a sister and brother, Lori Stolte and Michael Berbari.
Friends may call Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 1-2:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Fr. Thomas Bishop will have a service for Tommy at 2:30 p.m. Messages of support and sympathy can be sent to the family at: www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330 833 3222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 4, 2019