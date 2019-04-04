The Repository Obituaries
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
THOMAS NICHOLAS BERBARI Jr.


THOMAS NICHOLAS BERBARI Jr. Obituary
Thomas Nicholas Berbari, Jr.

age 72, passed away April 2, 2019. Tommy was born November 29, 1946, to the late Thomas and Geraline (Clark) Berbari, Sr. He was a graduate of Washington High School and the proprietor of Tommy B's Diamond Nite Club. Tommy was a very active individual that had loads of fun and many friends. In addition to his parents, a brother, James Shaefer preceded him in death.

He has two children: Brian Berbari and Deanna (Ben) Baughman. There are four grandchildren: Nicholas, Briana, Jessica and Jaxon; and three great-granddaughters; a sister and brother, Lori Stolte and Michael Berbari.

Friends may call Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 1-2:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Fr. Thomas Bishop will have a service for Tommy at 2:30 p.m. Messages of support and sympathy can be sent to the family at: www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330 833 3222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 4, 2019
