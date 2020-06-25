THOMAS OBERLIN
Thomas Oberlin

age 72 of Massillon, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Thomas retired from R.W. Screw.

Thomas is survived by his wife of 48 years, Connie; son, Todd (Mel) Oberlin; and grandson, Jordan; sister, Nancy Lewis; and brother, Glenn (Roberta) Oberlin.

There will be no services and cremation has taken place. The family would like to thank Mercy Hospice for their excellent care, especially Kathleen and Tina. Condolences to the family may be made at:

www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248

Published in The Repository on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

