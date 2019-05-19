|
Thomas "Tom" R. Chevraux
age 76 of Canton, passed away at his home on Saturday, May 18, 2019. He was born in Canton on April 1, 1943 to the late Robert and Doris Chevraux. Tom was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, and the University of Notre Dame, where he lettered three years in Track and Field, and was also a member of the Monogram Club for track at Notre Dame. He received a Master's Degree from Oberlin in Teaching, a Master's Degree from Kent State University in History, and later retired as a teacher for the Fairless Schooling Systems after 30 years. Tom served in the Peace Corps for two years in Jamaica. He was an avid tennis play and enjoyed reading and poetry.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Becky (Shannon); brother, Joseph Chevraux; nephew, Mike (Jennifer) Chevraux; niece, Traci Chevraux; and great-nieces, Emilia and Nora.
Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Tuesday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Funeral Services will begin in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Clear Path Hospice (475 Wolf Ledges Pkwy. Akron, Ohio 44311) or .
Published in The Repository on May 19, 2019